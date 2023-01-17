Area Agency on Aging

Representatives from the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging meet with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday morning. From left are Susie Danuloff, vice president of governance & marketing, Trae Turner, vice president of community living, Lori Rowland, vice president of finance, Duana Patton, chief executive officer, and Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach & development.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging plans to seek renewal of its five-year, 1.5-mill property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot.

Representatives from the agency met Tuesday morning with Richland County commissioners, who approved a resolution that sends the agency to Auditor Pay Dropsey to determine the actual dollar amounts associated with the levy renewal.

