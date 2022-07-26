Area Agency on Aging logo

The Area Agency on Aging services north central Ohio.

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging is offering grant opportunities to address social isolation amongst Richland County older adults. 

The purpose of these grant opportunities is to provide funding to organizations that demonstrate the ability to reach and support Richland County older adults (those age 60 and older) with innovative and effective methods for combatting social isolation post-pandemic. This funding opportunity is made possible by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.

