ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging is offering grant opportunities to address social isolation amongst Richland County older adults.
The purpose of these grant opportunities is to provide funding to organizations that demonstrate the ability to reach and support Richland County older adults (those age 60 and older) with innovative and effective methods for combatting social isolation post-pandemic. This funding opportunity is made possible by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.
There is no required match by awardees. Successful applicants will demonstrate a clear and innovative plan for how they will interact and engage with at-risk older adults in a group setting. Successful applicants can receive up to $10,000 to fund their projects.
To apply, visit: www.aaa5ohio.org and find the application link under Announcements. The deadline is Aug. 10, 2022.
For Questions, contact: Kim Mercer, Quality and Planning Manager, at 567-247-3479 or email at kmercer@aaa5ohio.org
The funding period is Aug. 11 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.