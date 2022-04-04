ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has launched a new online resource for caregiver support called Active Daily Living.
As a leader in long-term care systems, the vision of The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. recognizes the importance of being the preferred organization in providing advice and services which enhance the independence, dignity, and quality of life of older adults, individuals with disabilities and their caregivers.
The Area Agency on Aging website, www.aaa5ohio.org, offers a variety of free resources that may be accessed to assist older adults and caregivers through interactive online tools.
Active Daily Living content is personalized to meet the needs of each individual and free monthly emails are tailored to include information that is useful to subscribers. Helpful hints on topics range from getting dressed and managing medication to opening car doors and completing simple household chores.
“This is a new and no-cost online resource which gives older adults, family caregivers and providers the ability to identify, track and assist with daily life,” said Nicole Williams, Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging VP of Outreach and Development.
“We are all extremely busy and being a caregiver makes your time even more valuable. By offering this new platform, individuals will have one access point to find valuable information needed to help them as a caregiver.”
“Supporting Caregivers is an important part of what we do here at the Area Agency on Aging, and I am excited about the opportunity to expand that support to include online resources,” said Trae Turner, VP of Community Living.
“Active Daily Living will offer many benefits from electronic newsletters to a vast library of health-related articles, QuickCare Tips, and beyond."
For more information about the Active Daily Living website, contact Karen Hagerman 567-247-6487.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.
