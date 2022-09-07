Black Belt Pro Fitness

This is a youth class at Black Belt Pro Fitness in Mansfield. Programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging include Black Belt Pro Fitness, implementing their goal to increase lifestyle and health awareness through community classes that focus on fall prevention and mobility while providing a safe space to socialize.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has awarded $39,305 in Richland County Senior Services Levy funds to organizations that have demonstrated a way to support Richland County seniors (age 60- and older) with effective methods for combatting social isolation post-pandemic.

Applicants were required to present a clear and innovative plan to interact and engage with at-risk seniors in a group setting.

