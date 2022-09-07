This is a youth class at Black Belt Pro Fitness in Mansfield. Programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging include Black Belt Pro Fitness, implementing their goal to increase lifestyle and health awareness through community classes that focus on fall prevention and mobility while providing a safe space to socialize.
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has awarded $39,305 in Richland County Senior Services Levy funds to organizations that have demonstrated a way to support Richland County seniors (age 60- and older) with effective methods for combatting social isolation post-pandemic.
Applicants were required to present a clear and innovative plan to interact and engage with at-risk seniors in a group setting.
The funding opportunity was made possible by the Richland County Senior Services Levy, which is administered by the Area Agency on Aging. These local levy dollars leverage federal funds that require the local match. The designated purpose of the Levy is to fund programs and services that enhance the well-being of older adults.
Programs funded include Black Belt Pro Fitness, implementing their goal to increase lifestyle and health awareness through community classes that focus on fall prevention and mobility while providing a safe space to socialize. Lincoln Highway Event Center will provide Penny Bingo each Monday for older Richland adults to socialize and interact.
Freedom Caregivers plans to harness technology to improve the quality of life through the Constant Care Program. This utilizes a two-way video call between an individual and a Freedom Caregivers professional. Their goal is to enhance social connection, health, and well-being.
Ginger’s Signs and Designs/Rustic Market plans to use the funds to provide a creative space and materials for older adults in the community to connect and socialize through crafts. Idea Works, Inc. will provide a 4-session cooking workshop designed to bring older adults together for a fun, interactive, hands-on cooking experience.
Trae Turner, Area Agency on Aging VP of Community Living, shared this about the program:
“We are grateful for the Richland County Senior Services Levy and how these funds allow us the opportunity to invest in innovative projects throughout the County. As we transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there continue to be many isolated and vulnerable seniors in need of support.
"We believe that these projects will provide not only socialization, but an experience that promotes relationships that will have a lasting impact.”
For additional information about a Social Isolation program, please contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at Hawkins Corner in Ontario, serves the North Central Ohio area, including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties, providing assistance to aging individuals and disabled individuals.
Contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144 or 1-800-560-5799. Please find us on Facebook and our website at www.aaa5ohio.org.