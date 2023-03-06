Vote

The Ohio primary election is May 2.

MANSFIELD -- The deadline to register to vote or change your address or name for the May 2, 2023 Primary Election is Monday, April 3.

The Board of Elections office will be open that evening until 9 p.m. This office is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave. Suite 101 in the Longview Center. After 4 p.m., you must use the entrance at the lower level back parking area at the southwest corner of the building.

Tags