MANSFIELD — Amy Crislip and Janny Nauman join the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio, as the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event Co-Chairs for the North Central Ohio/Mansfield Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

