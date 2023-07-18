MANSFIELD — Amy Crislip and Janny Nauman join the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio, as the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event Co-Chairs for the North Central Ohio/Mansfield Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The North Central Ohio/Mansfield Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2023 at the Health Sciences Building on the campus of North Central State College in Mansfield.
The Walk brings together communities from Ashland, Crawford, Knox and Richland counties.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Ohio alone, there are over 220,000 people age 65 and older living with the disease and 493,000 caregivers.
The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer's is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.
To register a team and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. The Alzheimer's Association Helpline is available 24/7 at 800-272-3900.