Rainbow fentanyl

Rainbow Fentanyl seized in Franklin County.

COLUMBUS — For the first time, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified some confiscated drugs as “rainbow fentanyl,” the deadly colorful pills designed to resemble candy that drug traffickers are using to drive addiction among young people, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

"Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

