COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, contends that Clear View Construction, LLC and Ryan C. Needels, owner and operator of Clear View, violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and Ohio Home Construction Service Suppliers Act.

