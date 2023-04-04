Roberta Skok

Roberta Skok, regional director of Ohio Council 8 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, speaks to Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- An arbitrator may ultimately decide what the "me too" clause means in the labor contract between the City of Mansfield and AFSCME Local 3088.

It seems clear after one year that the city administration and union leaders do not agree on the definition of the words in the contract the two sides agreed on in September 2021.

Dave Remy, the City of Mansfield Public Works director and interim Safety Services director, speaks during a City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

