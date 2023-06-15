MANSFIELD -- Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Thursday morning he is grateful to have Adena Corp. in his backyard.
His comments came after county commissioners awarded the company, founded in Mansfield 41 years ago, three construction bids totaling $1,029,793.
In two of the three projects, Adena submitted the only bids and the company had the lowest bid for the third.
"It's great to have somebody local that can do that. We were concerned being this late into the year, as far as putting these bids out for completion," Gove said.
"We were concerned about getting high prices (or) not getting any bids at all," the county engineer said.
"So we're very grateful to work with Adena. They've worked with us over the years on many projects. They're a good contractor, very responsive. We're looking forward to having them on all three of these projects," he said.
All three bids were more than Gove's estimated costs for the projects, but were within the 10 percent allowable to be awarded the work.
Here is the work Adena will be doing with the trio of projects:
-- Replacing the Tucker Road bridge in Monroe Township for $445,479.29. The estimate for the work was $405,000. Gove said the work will be completed in 2023 and will require to the road to be closed for 60 to 90 days.
-- Replacing the Linn Road bridge in Franklin Township for $442,518.52. The estimate for the work was $391,250. The work is expected to be completed by June of 2024 and Gove said Adena has flexibility on when it wants to start the project. It will require the road to be closed for 60 to 75 days, he said.
-- Supplying and installing a new box culvert along Olivesburg-Fitchville Road in Butler Township for $159,795.66. The estimate was $145,275, according to Gove, who said the work will be done this year.
Also on Thursday, commissioners approved a contract with Compass Minerals from Overland Park, Kansas, to supply road salt for Gove's office for the upcoming winter season.
The low bid was $64.38 per ton of salt delivered. The engineer said the contract is good for between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds.
