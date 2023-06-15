Adam Gove

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove meets with county commissioners. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Thursday morning he is grateful to have Adena Corp. in his backyard.

His comments came after county commissioners awarded the company, founded in Mansfield 41 years ago, three construction bids totaling $1,029,793.

