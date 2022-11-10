Active shooter training

Two Mansfield police officers begin the search on Thursday morning for an "active shooter" during a training scenario at the David F. Winder Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Trimble Road.

MANSFIELD -- Jason Bammann doesn't want to disclose specific tactics local police officers will take during an active shooter situation.

But after an active threat/active shooter training scenario on Thursday morning involving local law enforcement officers, Mansfield's assistant police chief made it clear that eliminating the threat to civilian lives is job 1.

Daniel Kozar

Lt. Dan Kozar of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs in Cleveland portrays an "active shooter" on Thursday morning at the VA clinic in Mansfield.
Shooter captured

A suspected "active shooter" is led away Thursday morning after being apprehended by local law enforcement officers during a training exercise.
Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch speaks during a debriefing session after an active shooter training scenario Thursday morning.

