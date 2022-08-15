MANSFIELD - We’re making changes to Richland Source that will take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
We are modernizing the way readers create an account and register for newsletters. This long-overdue improvement creates a clear path for readers like you to have a more personalized local news experience.
The (maybe a little) annoying part
You’ll probably see a pop-up like this one the next time you visit Richland Source.
Take a second to enter your email. You’ll create an account in our new system that will give you more control over how you hear from us.
You can also take that time to sign up for the newsletters you find most interesting.
What’s in it for you (and us)?
For starters, a convenient user dashboard where you have far more control over your experience. You’ll be able to edit your profile, manage newsletter registration, manage a membership, and gift a membership from any page on the website. Just click on our logo in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.
Longer-term, this modern platform builds the foundation where new tools, features, and services will be built in the coming months. Registered users and paying members will have a voice in that process that others will not.
Oh, and one of the biggest immediate benefits? When you’re logged in we’ll know, which means we will stop asking you to sign up for newsletters you’re already subscribed to! Same for membership. If you’re a member, we’ll stop asking you to become one.
Our mission is to produce local news reporting that moves Richland County ahead. This change is a big step forward to better serving you and we hope you’ll help us make it happen by signing up.