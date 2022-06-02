COLUMBUS — Over $5 million is coming to Richland County as a part of House Bill 687, which is the state’s two-year $3.5 billion construction budget.
“The projects contained in the state capital budget represent valuable investments in communities across our state. This is especially true of the projects within the 2nd House District that will receive funding in the capital bill," said State Representative Marilyn John (R-Richland County).
"I am confident that these projects will have a significant positive impact on the economy and quality of life for individuals throughout Richland County."
This state capital budget not only supports important projects in our community, but major initiatives around the state, including aid to increase school safety. House Bill 687 is striving to rebuild our aging infrastructure and invest in Ohio’s future while supporting our economy.
Local Projects in this bill include:
Mansfield Regional Behavioral Center
$400,000 granted to construct a 9,000 square foot behavioral health center providing mental illness treatment
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
$600,000 granted to build a new overlook with ADA ramps as well as heating and cooling improvements to the classrooms
Plymouth Mary Fate Park
$25,000 granted to install pickle ball courts and a basketball court
Richland County Agricultural Society Show Arena
$200,000 granted to build a 9,200 square foot arena with seating, two show rings, restrooms, livestock sales offices, and improved accessibility
Village of Bellville Historic Bandstand Renovations
$100,000 granted to revitalize decaying lumber on the bandstand
Mansfield B&O Trail Connector
$150,000 granted to extend the trail west to connect to the Trimble Road trail at Raemelton Boulevard adjacent to Akron Children’s Hospital
Mansfield Sterkel Park
$100,000 granted to build an ADA compliant playground
Mansfield Art Center Pavilion
$50,000 granted to make general improvements to the facility
Historic Ohio State Reformatory Tour Site Upgrade and Expansion
$150,000 granted to upgrade the facility to sustain larger scale events
Mansfield Central Park
$150,000 granted to upgrade park grounds and facilities
Ohio State University Mansfield
$1.7 million granted to update elevators, make roof and HVAC improvements and improve bike and pedestrian safety
North Central State College
$1.7 granted to complete some basic building renovations as well as upgrade the IT systems on campus and complete numerous infrastructure advancements
These projects have strong local support and will have a positive impact on our community, added Representative John.