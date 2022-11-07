MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz.
Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
Here's a closer look at the award recipients who were presented with their honors by Fire Chief Steve Strickling:
Firefighter of the year: Capt. Rob Garn
Captain Garn is very knowledgeable in every aspect of the job and is active in sharing his knowledge with other Department members. He has helped arrange numerous trainings and played a big role in implementing the new EMS protocol. He has also spent many hours reviewing EMS reports for quality improvement. Captain Garn always has a positive attitude and is a steadfast role model for current firefighters and upcoming recruits.
The Mansfield Fire Department Awards Committee is proud to present Captain Rob Garn with the 2022 Firefighter of the year award.
EMT of the year Firefighter/paramedic John Mott
Firefighter Mott routinely goes above and beyond in the efforts of his patient care. He regularly seeks training on new procedures and devices and then brings that training back to the Department for discussion.
He is very meticulous in his patient care decisions and is a true advocate for his patients. Firefighter Mott is a very worthy recipient of this award due to the care and preparation he puts into his EMS skills.
The Mansfield Fire Department Awards Committee is proud to present Firefighter John Mott with the 2022 EMT of the year award.
Legion of Merit: Firefighter Kyle Hedrick
On Sept. 19, 2022 at 11:42 p.m., the Mansfield Fire Department was dispatched to 254 Rae Ave. for a reported structure fire with a victim trapped. A working fire was confirmed upon unit arrivals with smoke and fire located at the second floor, rear of the structure.
Firefighter Kyle Hedrick riding Rescue 2 arrived on scene and proceeded upstairs with interior crews to search for the victim. While crews were working to extinguish the fire and search for the victim in the upstairs of the residence, Firefighter Hedrick began searching the bathroom across from the room of active fire where he located the victim unresponsive.
Firefighter Hedrick with the assistance of Firefighter Ben Waldman carried the victim down the stairs and to an available ambulance. Firefighter Hedrick continued patient care riding with EMS crews to the hospital.
On Sept. 19, Firefighter Hedrick acted without regard for his own personal safety and demonstrated heroism beyond the call of duty. For these actions, the Mansfield Fire Department Awards Committee takes great pride in awarding Firefighter Kyle Hedrick with the Legion of Merit.
Legion of Merit: Firefighter Ben Waldman
On Sept. 19, 2022 at 11:42 p.m., Mansfield Fire Department was dispatched to 254 Rae Ave. for a reported structure fire with a victim trapped. A working fire was confirmed upon unit arrivals with smoke and fire located at the second floor, rear of the structure.
Firefighter Ben Waldman riding Engine 6 arrived on scene and proceeded upstairs with the initial fire attack line to search for the victim. Firefighter Hedrick found the victim in the bathroom across from the fire room.
Firefighter Waldman proceeded over to the victim and assisted with the removal of the victim down the stairs and to an available ambulance. Firefighter Waldman continued in the assistance of patient care by driving EMS crew and victim to the hospital.
On Sept. 19, Firefighter Waldman acted without regard for his own personal safety and demonstrated heroism beyond the call of duty. For these actions, the Mansfield Fire Department Awards Committee takes great pride in awarding Firefighter Ben Waldman with the Legion of Merit.
Bronze Star: Firefighter Travis Pickering II
On Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:33 a.m., units were dispatched to a structure fire at 612 Johns Ave.
Responding units were notified by an MPD officer on scene of a victim still inside the structure.
Once on scene, Firefighter Pickering entered the structure and located the victim on the front stairs landing. He was able to move the victim to the front door by himself, where he was assisted by other firefighters. Despite all efforts, due to extreme heat and smoke conditions, the victim was unable to be saved.
Firefighter Pickering’s actions provided the victim with a chance for survival and upheld the highest standards of the Mansfield Fire Department.
It is our honor to award FF Travis Pickering with a Bronze Star.