MANSFIELD — Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking four men in the Fugitives of the Week list as compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Jackson Baker, 25, is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of improper handling of a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Seth Gardner, 43, is 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony robbery. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Tyrone Cheeks, 43, is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.