MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four men, all with Mansfield ties, as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Jacob Unger
Jacob Unger, 34, is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a bond violation for fourth-degree felony assault. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield.
Allen Cochran, 53, is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to provide an address, a first-degree felony. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield.
Reginald Canfield, 45, is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Ohio Department of Corrections and Adult Parole Authority for third-degree felony sexual battery. Officials say Canfield has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.