Drone captured

This was the drone located at the Toledo Correctional Institution and confiscated in the most recent case.

COLUMBUS – Three suspects have been indicted in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on a combined 116 counts of conveyance-related charges after an investigation by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Office of Investigative Services and investigators from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Chief Inspector’s Office.

The investigation began on May 28, 2021, when a drone containing contraband was located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

