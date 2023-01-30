MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four men as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.
Three of these men are wanted in connection to sex-offense cases.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Billy Southerland, 47, is 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted out by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape. Officials say he has ties to the Ashland and Mansfield areas.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Wesley Lambert, 31, is 5-11, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.
