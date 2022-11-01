MANSFIELD — Three men with ties to the Mansfield area are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Michael McCoy, 43, is 5-foot-10, 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Phillip Moxley, 40, is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion and Columbus areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.