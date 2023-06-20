MANSFIELD — Three men and a woman, all with ties to Mansfield, are among the Fugitives of the Week sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Anthony Alexander, 38, is a 6-foot, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Ohio Department of Corrections on a second-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Seth Gardner, 43, is 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony robbery. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Anthony Alexander, 38, is a 6-foot, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Ohio Department of Corrections on a second-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Seth Gardner, 43, is 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony robbery. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Anthony Alexander, 38, is a 6-foot, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Ohio Department of Corrections on a second-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Seth Gardner, 43, is 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony robbery. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.