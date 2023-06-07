MANSFIELD — Sex registry, assault, robbery and burglary charges are among the offenses allegedly committed by the Fugitives of the Week sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Seth Gardner, 43, is 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony robbery. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Larry Reynolds, 60, is 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony aggravated burglary. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Caitlyn Smith, 26, is 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for an assault. Authorities say Smith has ties to the Mansfield.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.