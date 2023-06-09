MANSFIELD -- The second victim from a shooting inside a car on West Fourth Street on Thursday afternoon was taken by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.
His condition was not known on Friday morning.
One person was killed in the shooting, which happened around 1:30 p.m. near the entrance to North Lake Park. It's the sixth homicide in the city this year.
Mansfield Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said Friday morning no new details from the incident emerged overnight. The alleged gunman in the case remains at large.
Police received a call about a vehicle crash and gunshots on West Fourth Street and found a grey Chevy Malibu had smashed into one of the 125-year-old sandstone pillar formations at the entrance to North Lake Park.
Officers then located a male laying next to the driver's door on the ground and a deceased male inside the vehicle.
"A witness to the crash believed the shooting occurred inside the car, which was what the evidence on the scene led us to believe," Bammann said.
Others in the area told police the suspected gunman, also reportedly a young adult male, fled on foot into nearby Middle Park, which is closed to vehicle traffic.
"Patrol officers were all over the woods and parks and didn't find anything," the assistant chief said. "We got eight different clothing descriptions from people."
He said a large crowd gathered at the scene.
"Everyone knows whose car it was, but of course they won't talk to us about it," Bammann said, adding the incident occurred about the same time as a shift change for patrol officers.
Bob Ball, the chief investigator for the Richland County Coroner's Office, said Friday morning the body of the man found dead was taken to Montgomery County for an autopsy.
"He had multiple gunshot wounds," Ball said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.
