NLP entrance 6.JPG

Mansfield police and fire officials clean up a homicide/crash scene on Thursday afternoon near the entrance to North Lake Park.

MANSFIELD -- The second victim from a shooting inside a car on West Fourth Street on Thursday afternoon was taken by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.

His condition was not known on Friday morning.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"