Updated: May 11, 2022 @ 4:16 pm
The Richland County Jail is located at 73 E. 2nd St. in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD -- A 29-year-old woman died Wednesday at the Richland County Jail, according to a press release from Sheriff Steve Sheldon.
Corrections officers at 7:08 a.m. found an "unresponsive female inmate," identified as Maggie Copeland, in a medical unit cell at the jail, according to the sheriff.
"Correctional officers and the jail’s medical staff responded to the cell and immediate, life-saving measures were performed," Sheldon said in the statement.
Jail staff contacted emergency medical services and the Mansfield Fire Department took the inmate to OhioHealth Mansfield. Copeland was pronounced dead at approximately 7:42 a.m., the sheriff said.
The incident remains under investigation, Sheldon said.
