MANSFIELD — When shopping for back-to-school clothes, perhaps the last person an incoming seventh grader would ask for fashion advice is Mansfield's chief of police. 

Luckily, 12-year-old Alajae Cameron had her mother around for a second opinion, while Chief Keith Porch was gratefully relegated to pushing the cart. 

GALLERY: Cops & Kids 2022

