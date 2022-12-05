MANSFIELD — Two women with Mansfield ties are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
1 of 4
Elizabeth Brock
Elizabeth Brock, 44, is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine. Authorities say Brock has ties to the Mansfield, Galion and Bellefontaine.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought for aggravated possession of drugs and a fail to appear warrant. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Elizabeth Brock, 44, is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine. Authorities say Brock has ties to the Mansfield, Galion and Bellefontaine.
Jaleeka Burton
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought for aggravated possession of drugs and a fail to appear warrant. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser.jpg
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Elizabeth Brock, 44, is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine. Authorities say Brock has ties to the Mansfield, Galion and Bellefontaine.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought for aggravated possession of drugs and a fail to appear warrant. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.