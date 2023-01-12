MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding a pair of men as part of their Fugitives of the Week list.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Richard Kiser
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Two fugitives, Danielle Breaux and Danielle Shultz, who were originally on this list were already captured this week.
The remaining duo consists of:
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.