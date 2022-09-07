MANSFIELD — Two women are among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
This was the list compiled by local authorities.
Loretta Webb
Loretta Webb, 21, is 5-foot-3, 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of drugs. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.
Marcus Porter, 35, is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for probation violation on a child endangering charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton and Columbus areas.
Jimmy Kepiro
Jimmy Kepiro, 36, is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Nicole Myers
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Marcus Porter
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.