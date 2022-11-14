MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
1 of 4
Brandy Jackson
Brandy Jackson, 46, is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She is sought for a probation violation on aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say Jackson has ties to the Mansfield, Perrysville, and Bucyrus areas.
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape, aggravated possession of drugs and passing bad checks. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Brandy Jackson, 46, is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She is sought for a probation violation on aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say Jackson has ties to the Mansfield, Perrysville, and Bucyrus areas.
Nicole Myers
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape, aggravated possession of drugs and passing bad checks. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser.jpg
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Brandy Jackson, 46, is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She is sought for a probation violation on aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say Jackson has ties to the Mansfield, Perrysville, and Bucyrus areas.
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape, aggravated possession of drugs and passing bad checks. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.