Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
James Davis, 45, is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. he is wanted for probation violation on an original charge of felony domestic violence. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Toledo areas.
John Petitt, 45, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a rape charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Nicole Myers
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
James Davis
James Davis, 45, is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. he is wanted for probation violation on an original charge of felony domestic violence. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Toledo areas.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
John Petitt, 45, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a rape charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
James Davis, 45, is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. he is wanted for probation violation on an original charge of felony domestic violence. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Toledo areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.