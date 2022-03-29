MOUNT GILEAD – Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries after a Monday night crash in Morrow County.
The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:02 p.m., on Interstate 71 near milepost 155 in Franklin Township.
Teresa Vanhorn, 50, of Mogadore, was operating a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class southbound on Interstate 71. Terry Baumgardner, 50, of Union City, Ohio, was operating a 2000 International semi-tractor southbound on Interstate 71.
According to the Patrol, Vanhorn stopped in the right lane and was struck by Baumgardner. Both vehicles continued off the left side of the roadway and Baumgardner’s vehicle overturned into the median cable barrier.
Vanhorn was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Baumgardner was transported to Ohio Health in Mansfield with minor injuries.
The Patrol stated Vanhorn was not wearing her seat belt and Baumgardner was wearing his seat belt. Alcohol and drugs are unknown factors at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Morrow County EMS, Johnsville Fire Department, MedFlight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
