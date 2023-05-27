80 Dogs

These were among the 80 dogs seized by the Humane Society of Richland County on Saturday.

 Humane Society of Richland County

UPDATED AT 8:03 P.M. The Humane Society of Richland County is reporting that $14,068 has been donated so far by 231 people to defray the costs of caring for the animals found on Saturday.

ONTARIO -- Two people have been arrested and 80 animals removed from a Richland County residence, according to Saturday reports from the Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Puppy in a cage

This little pup was among the 80 dogs seized by the Humane Society of Richland County.
Cage of flith

A filthy cage was at the site where the dog raid was made.

