UPDATED AT 8:03 P.M.The Humane Society of Richland County is reporting that $14,068 has been donated so far by 231 people to defray the costs of caring for the animals found on Saturday.
ONTARIO -- Two people have been arrested and 80 animals removed from a Richland County residence, according to Saturday reports from the Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The Mansfield News Journal reported that four children were at the home and authorities found numerous firearms, marijuana and syringes. The suspects were charged with child endangering due to the conditions of the home and their close proximity to animal abuse, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The News Journal reported the children were taken to their grandparents' residence.
The individuals who were arrested were not identified by the time of publication. Authorities did not specify the address of where the animals were seized.
The animals pulled by humane agents were mostly full-grown dogs, some of which are pregnant, and puppies along with two monkeys and fish, the Humane Society stated.
"This morning, we removed 65 dogs/puppies from one residence, along with 15 nursing puppies," read a post at the Humane Society's Facebook page. "It was an absolutely disgustingly filthy environment. We also removed several exotics. We have spent the last seven hours getting these dogs situated, fed, and set up here, but our work is far, far from over."
One of the animals has since died, the Humane Society reported.
“We have a small but dedicated staff working tirelessly to help these animals get the care they so desperately need,” stated Linda Chambers, Executive Director. “The shelter will be closed until further notice. Please check our Facebook page for updates.
The animals are being assessed by staff and veterinarians. They will not be up for adoption or for public viewing as this is an active humane agent case.
“The most common question we are getting from the public is ‘how can I help’,” commented Katie Crall, HSRC Board President. “The answer to that right now is money. These animals have a variety of specific needs along with lots of medical care.
"The donation of money allows for us to get what each animal needs quickly.”