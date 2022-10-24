NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP – Two New London men were seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:17 a.m. in New London Township, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Sidney Clark, 57, of New London, was transported from the scene by New London Fire Department to University Hospital in Ashland, where he was later flown to Cleveland with incapacitating injuries, the Patrol noted in a press release.
Trenton Shepherd, 36, of New London, was transported to Fisher Titus Hospital by New London Fire Department with incapacitating injuries, the Patrol stated.
The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at approximately 7:17 a.m. on State Route 60 south of Fayette Road in Huron County.
According to the Patrol, Clark, of Walnut Street in New London, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on State Rout 60. Shepherd, of Williams Street in New London, was driving a 2018 Cadillac ATS northbound on State Route 60 behind Clark. Keith Delong, 17, of State Route 60 in New London, was driving a 2006 Ford F-350 southbound on State Route 60.
The Patrol reported that Clark traveled left of center and sideswiped Delong. Clark then drove off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. Delong lost control and traveled left of center striking Shepherd. Both Delong and Shepherd went off the east side of the roadway striking a mailbox and the corner of a house.
Delong was not injured and his passenger, a 14-year-old juvenile, was treated and released at the scene.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac ATS were towed from the scene by Clark Brother’s Towing and the Ford F-350 was towed from the scene by Wilcox Towing. Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash.
The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, New London Fire Department, Savannah Volunteer Fire Department, Clark Brothers Towing, and Wilcox Towing.