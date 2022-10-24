Ohio State Highway Patrol sign
Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP – Two New London men were seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:17 a.m. in New London Township, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sidney Clark, 57, of New London, was transported from the scene by New London Fire Department to University Hospital in Ashland, where he was later flown to Cleveland with incapacitating injuries, the Patrol noted in a press release.

Tags