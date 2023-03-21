Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force logo

MANSFIELD — Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking two new names and two sex offenders, all of them men, in the Fugitives of the Week list as compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

GALLERY: March 21 Fugitives of the Week

