MANSFIELD -- Two men were arrested and guns, nearly $4,000 in cash, and suspected drugs were seized after local authorities conducted raids on two Mansfield residences, according to a press release from the METRICH Enforcement Unit.
Christopher Mills and Nathaniel McQueen were arrested after the search warrants were executed as a result of drug trafficking investigations, authorities stated.
The probes were launched after law enforcement officials received several complaints of suspected drug activity in these neighborhoods.
METRICH, with assistance from the Mansfield Division of Police and the Allied Special Operations Response Team(ASORT) served drug-related search warrants at 391 Henry St. and 482 W. Dickson Ave., in Mansfield on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
As a result of the search warrants, METRICH detectives reported the seizure of suspected drugs, $515 in U.S. currency and drug-related evidence at 391 Henry St. and arrested and charged Mills with two counts of drug trafficking.
After a search of 482 W. Dickson Ave., METRICH detectives seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, two firearms, $3,477 in U.S. currency and other drug-related evidence. Detectives arrested and charged McQueen with four counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of drugs.
Both subjects were incarcerated at the Richland County Jail pending court appearance and further charges will be forwarded to the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office.