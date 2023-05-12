Guns, cash and drugs

Guns, cash and suspected drugs were seized after a pair of search warrants were executed in Mansfield on Thursday and Friday, according to METRICH.

MANSFIELD -- Two men were arrested and guns, nearly $4,000 in cash, and suspected drugs were seized after local authorities conducted raids on two Mansfield residences, according to a press release from the METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Christopher Mills and Nathaniel McQueen were arrested after the search warrants were executed as a result of drug trafficking investigations, authorities stated.

