Madison Twp. trustees Cathy Swank and Jim Houser voted to accept statutory raises for 2023 at their meeting Jan. 3. Tom Craft, the new chair of the Madison Twp. trustees, declined the raise.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Trustees Cathy Swank and Jim Houser voted Tuesday night to accept another round of statutory raises paid from Madison Township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With Tuesday’s vote, and Swank and Houser’s acceptance of retroactive lump sums for 2022 in October, the two will each receive more than $9,000 in raises, including pension and Medicare contributions.

