MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo still has a lot of juice with local organized labor.
That was clear Friday even before the sun came up for the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
Representatives from nearly every local union were on hand to join Stumbo outside Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield, armed with financial donations and/or non-perishable food items and household supplies.
The 84-year-old former auto worker and local United Auto Workers leader knows he can still count on his union mates to respond when he lights the "Doc" signal.
"I used to work at General Motors (in Ontario). I had 42 years there so I know all of them around," Stumbo said with a laugh at the 28 N. Main St. location.
By 8 a.m., the labor unions and others had already contributed more than $4,000 in donations of money and/or food and supplies.
Among those in attendance was Norm Shoemaker, president of the Mid-Ohio Area Labor Council AFL/CIO, which represents organized labor in seven area counties.
"This is our 19th year and I think it's going to be our biggest year ever," Stumbo said. "I hope people continue to come out and donate during the day. Local people are really in need now."
The event outside DLX went from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. But this latest edition of the annual effort to benefit Catholic Charities and Harmony House Homeless Services continues until Friday at 5 p.m.
Donations will continue to be accepted during the day at Catholic Charities HOPE Pantry, 523 Park Ave. East, and Harmony House at 124 W. Third St.
Stumbo said the drive resulted in $12,000 worth of donations in 2021 after reaching $10,000 in 2020.
"I hope we get to at least $15,000 this year," he said.
Those who cannot get to any of the sites can call Catholic Charities during the day at 419-524-0733, according to Stumbo, who said volunteers will come to peoples' houses to collect the donations.
The event has raised more than $300,000 in food and money donations since its inception.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
