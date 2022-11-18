179th cyberspace

The 179th Ohio National Guard unit has been chosen for the new cyberspace mission.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced Friday that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing.

The selection announcement follows a year-long assessment of the site by the Air Force and National Guard Bureau, which confirmed in August 2021 that the 179th was the preferred location for this unique, emerging national defense mission.

