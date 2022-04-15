"We are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the 700 block of King Street earlier today," Robertson said. "The PSCC/Dispatch Center received several 911 calls at 2:42 p.m. in reference to this shooting.
"The 15-year-old juvenile victim suffered numerous gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he has succumbed to his injuries."
Robertson said the Major Crimes unit is investigating the homicide and working to determine a motive as well as the identity of the shooter, who is believed to be a female, based on the preliminary investigation.
"Unfortunately and alarmingly, this is the third shooting incident we have had in our city over the past 19 hours," Robertson said. "We do not believe the shootings are related but that remains a possibility as we continue to try and determine what transpired with all three."
The incident took place at 720 King St., Apt. 7.
"Anytime one of our residents loses their life unnecessarily, it is tragic for the victim's family and our community," Robertson said. "It is my hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city."
If anyone has any additional information about any of these shootings, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 419-755-9724.
