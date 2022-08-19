MANSFIELD -- Three guns, a kilo of cocaine, and a vehicle were among the items seized during the Aug. 17 and 18 METRICH Bridge Operation, according to a Friday press release from Mansfield Chief of Police Keith Porch, who was project director.
The operation included 12 felony arrests, seven of them drug-related, after 153 traffic stops. There were three outreach referrals and two individuals were put into treatment, officials stated.
"The goal of this initiative was to saturate areas within Richland County with Law Enforcement to interdict criminal activity and enhance safety," Porch noted in the press release.
"(The goal was) to focus on high volume traffic stops in areas of reported drug activity while having resources readily available to assist if someone is encountered who is suffering from substance use disorder."
There were 30 citations issued, 13 misdemeanor drug-related arrests, four search warrants executed and 15 cell phones examined. Officials found 1,044 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of marijuana, 42 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine and 40 doses of Gabapentin. In total, 53.4 pounds of pills were confiscated.
METRICH Lt. Steve Blust said the operation was a success and thanked the area law enforcement agencies that participated and all the other collaborating agencies that assisted.
Blust stated the collaboration between the Richland County law enforcement agencies and the METRICH Enforcement Unit continues to have a positive impact on removing illegal drugs coming into the Mansfield, Richland County communities, while getting the proper help to those in need.
The METRICH operation received assistance from the Mansfield Police Department, Richland County Sheriff Department, Ontario Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Butler Police Department & the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Richland County Prosecutor's office, Richland County Courts system, Ohio Department of Public Safety, Catalyst Life Services, Richland County Public Health, Avita Ontario Hospital, Ohio Health Hospital, Richland County Mental Health & Recovery, Recovery Ohio, Ohio Narcotic Intelligence Center (ONIC) and Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY).
The METRICH Enforcement Unit encourages citizens to continue to be proactive by reporting suspected drug activity. Citizens can call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728.
METRICH
METRICH is a 10-county decentralized task force in North Central Ohio whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens we serve by reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts.
The success of METRICH is a tribute to the cooperation and support within the Law Enforcement Community in the METRICH region and to those citizens who have chosen to improve the quality of life in their communities by assisting METRICH in reporting suspicious activity and valuable information.
Citizens may report suspicious activity to the crime hot lines at: 419-522-7463 and www.METRICH.com