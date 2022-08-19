METRICH logo
MANSFIELD -- Three guns, a kilo of cocaine, and a vehicle were among the items seized during the Aug. 17 and 18 METRICH Bridge Operation, according to a Friday press release from Mansfield Chief of Police Keith Porch, who was project director.

The operation included 12 felony arrests, seven of them drug-related, after 153 traffic stops. There were three outreach referrals and two individuals were put into treatment, officials stated.

