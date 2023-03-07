MANSFIELD — One woman joins three men as part of the Fugitives of the Week list compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Jaleeka Burton
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Jeremy Runals, 36, is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to Mount Gilead.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs also for failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities say Fleming has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Jeremy Runals
Richard Kiser
Mitchell Fleming
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.