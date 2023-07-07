Monarch Surfaces, a reputable countertop fabrication company, is making waves in the local community with its commitment to quality, value, and customer satisfaction. Owned and operated by Jamie Schiro and family, Monarch Surfaces has become a go-to destination for homeowners and contractors seeking top-notch materials and exceptional service.
Schiro, a California native who moved to Ohio over two decades ago, shared the inspiring story of how Monarch Surfaces came to be.
"My family and I relocated to Ohio to raise our children," he said. "After working as an outside sales manager for a granite and marble slab distributor, I joined Thompson Memorials, a countertop fabrication company. Our goals were to turn the countertop division into a thriving business and eventually purchase that portion of the company."
In 2020, amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Schiro successfully acquired the countertop division, which was then renamed Thompson Marble and Granite. Recognizing the need for a fresh focus and branding, Schiro decided it was time to rename and build on the company's reputation for quality and value.
The name Monarch Surfaces was inspired by the logo featuring the California state bear, Monarch, the last Californian grizzly bear in captivity.
"We wanted a name that represented our roots and symbolized strength and resilience," Schiro said.
As a family-run business deeply rooted in the local community, Monarch Surfaces prides itself on its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
"When you choose to do business with Monarch Surfaces, you're dealing with a local family whose employees live right here in our community," Schiro said. "We believe in being upstanding in our profession and fostering strong relationships with our customers.”
One of Monarch Surfaces' distinguishing features is its dedication to customer education. Instead of persuading customers towards specific products, the company aims to provide information and guidance so clients can avoid experiencing buyer’s remorse in the future.
Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Monarch Surfaces ensures the highest quality and efficiency in its processes. From laser templating to CNC saws and routers as well as water recycling systems, the company is continuously investing in growth strategies that enhance product quality and customer satisfaction.
Jake Penwell, owner of Penwell Funeral Home and loyal customer of Monarch Surfaces has nothing but high regards for Schiro and his business. Penwell and his wife have been restoring a home from the late 1800’s and have thoroughly appreciated Monarch Surfaces and the services they provide.
“I use them all the time and keep in frequent contact with them,” Penwell said. “The relationship portion with a business is so important to me and I connected quickly with Jamie.”
Conveniently located at 320 E. 5th Street in Mansfield, Monarch Surfaces offers a wide range of materials for projects of all sizes. The facility houses an impressive selection of remnants for smaller projects like bathroom vanities, laundry room tops, and fireplace surrounds. For more extensive endeavors such as kitchens, basement bars, and outdoor kitchens, customers can choose from a variety of full slabs.
Whether homeowners or contractors, customers are encouraged to visit Monarch Surfaces. Walk-ins are always welcome, and appointments are not necessary.
“Regardless of your project size, we have the resources for materials you may need or want,” Schiro said.
To get a glimpse of the company's past projects, individuals can explore their Facebook page and Instagram.
As Monarch Surfaces continues to grow and establish itself as a premier countertop provider, the Schiro family remains dedicated to their core values of quality, value, and community engagement. To learn more about Monarch Surfaces and their offerings, visit their website or contact them directly at 419-631-7092.