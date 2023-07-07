kitchen

Monarch Surfaces, a reputable countertop fabrication company, is making waves in the local community with its commitment to quality, value, and customer satisfaction. Owned and operated by Jamie Schiro and family, Monarch Surfaces has become a go-to destination for homeowners and contractors seeking top-notch materials and exceptional service.

Schiro, a California native who moved to Ohio over two decades ago, shared the inspiring story of how Monarch Surfaces came to be.

marble kitchen

Monarch Surfaces offers a variety of quality products including white marble. 
unique backsplash

There is something to suit everyone's tastes at Monarch Surfaces. 

Tags