MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Education Department announces that it will again present its Annual Improv Underground “Open Mic” night at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The performance will take place at the Renaissance Theatre’s black-box venue, Theatre 166, located at 166 Park Avenue West. A free theatre improvisation performance, the show is open to the public and will highlight skills learned by the Ren’s 2023 Improv Underground class participants. Improv Underground is a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.
Class sessions offer high school and middle school students an outlet for their creativity and the opportunity to develop their stage presence. The fun and engaging course focuses on building basic improv skills through group activities and is open to all students between the ages of 14 and 19.
Through participation in the class, students gain self-confidence, develop and improve communication skills, and have fun in a collaborative environment. The course is led by Renaissance Teaching Artist Dauphne Maloney, well-known throughout the area for her work with youth theatre.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Improv Underground performance, and no advance reservations are required for the event. For more information on this program or other Renaissance Education programs, contact the Education Department at 419-522-2726, ext. 212, or email Dauphne Maloney at: dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com.