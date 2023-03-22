Improv Underground

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Education Department announces that it will again present its Annual Improv Underground “Open Mic” night at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The performance will take place at the Renaissance Theatre’s black-box venue, Theatre 166, located at 166 Park Avenue West. A free theatre improvisation performance, the show is open to the public and will highlight skills learned by the Ren’s 2023 Improv Underground class participants. Improv Underground is a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

