MANSFIELD — The cast of "Something Rotten!" at the Renaissance Theatre isn't quite willing to give away the meaning of the title.
"Remember in the olden days — because of course we were all there — when they threw tomatoes on stage when you were bad?" said cast member Sam Woodill. "That's all we can tell you without spoiling the show."
It's a vague hint for a musical that isn't exactly well-known, based on no source material and only premiering on Broadway in 2015. But local audiences can become acquainted with the Shakespearean-set musical comedy starting this weekend at the Renaissance.
When playwriting brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, are overshadowed by the rock star of the Renaissance, William Shakespeare, they set out to break new ground by writing the very first musical comedy.
"It takes place during the period of the Renaissance where everyone is experiencing arts and culture, and there's all this controversy between whose ideas are better," said Woodill, who plays a sheltered Puritan girl named Portia.
"You have Shakespeare, who is very popular, and you have other writers that would like to be as famous as Shakespeare."
Those would-be famous writers, the Bottom brothers, are played by Ryan Citrino and Lukas Chaviano.
"We're just trying to work as actors within the 1500s, and trying to combat Shakespeare, who used to be a member of our troupe before he became annoying," Citrino explained. "We convinced him to start writing elsewhere, and then he became ✨Shakespeare.✨ So that backfired."
Chaviano described his character Nigel Bottom as "artsy fartsy," whereas Citrino's character Nick Bottom is more "nuts and bolts."
"I'm a little bit more head in the clouds," Chaviano said of his character. "And the big thing for Nigel throughout the show is that he's really struggling with writing something that is going to be commercially viable."
To be clear, commercial advertising didn't really exist in the 1500s (the first television ad aired in 1941), but little things like historical accuracy don't really matter in "Something Rotten!"
"This show is not historically factual, so no one should be too concerned about that," Chaviano said with a laugh.
Nigel Bottom and Woodill's character Portia are star-crossed lovers, bonded by a shared (and secret) love of Shakespeare's work. Meanwhile, Nick Bottom has been married for 10 years, and the rock of his relationship is his wife, Beatrice.
Renaissance veteran Leah Gesouras plays Beatrice, whom she describes as tenacious and determined.
"She literally will do anything to help her family, but it's the 1500s, so women can't work," Gesouras said. "So she's like, you know what? I'm gonna be your right-hand man. I sing all about it, and you better believe I look great in a beard."
Gesouras most recently appeared on the Ren stage as Marian the Librarian in "The Music Man," and as Sister Mary Robert in "Sister Act," while Woodill may be best remembered as Penny from "Hairspray," Ruby from "Young and Unsullied," and the Ren's production of "Spring Awakening."
By contrast, this is Florida-native Chaviano's Mansfield debut, and only Citrino's second time working with the Renaissance Theatre, making his local debut in last season's acclaimed performance of "Once."
"I've never had a bad experience in Mansfield, Ohio," Citrino said. "I love this show as well, I saw it when it first hit on Broadway. It's been near and dear to me, so it's very cool putting it on stage."
Directed by Michael Thomas and musically directed by Kelly Knowlton, "Something Rotten!" also features tutor costumes created by Linda Turske, set design by Jason Kaufman, lighting and sound design by Aaron Nicolas, and original choreography by former Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams.
"Something Rotten!" premieres Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. with additional performances Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and closes Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre.
"It's an odd one, so I don't know too many places that it's been produced regionally," Chaviano said. "But I think that's why it should be produced more; it's eccentric and it's a different flavor in a season of shows that a theater might do. You won't see anything else like it.
"And what's so special about this show — not to sound cheesy — is the connection that we all have on stage. I think that's very apparent," he said. "And if you love musicals, this is a big love letter to musicals."
"And if you hate musicals, the Renaissance has a bar," Citrino added.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Ren’s website, rentickets.org.