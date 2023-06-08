YMCA of North Central Ohio honors Karate School 'Student of the Month' Special to Richland Source Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nola Mawhorr, the YMCA of North Central Ohio Karate School student of the month, stands with Reneta Music, the school's chief instructor. (YMCA photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- Nola Mawhorr was chose the YMCA of North Central Ohio Karate School student of the month when monthly testing was done June 3 at the Shelby branch."Nola has always given 110 percent when doing her katas. It's clear that even when practicing, she is always trying to do her absolute best," class instructors said."She is willing to do the right thing even if nobody else is doing it, like breathing in her katas. That's why Nola has earned student of the month," instructors said.There were 29 students in attendance at the monthly test, according to Reneta Music, the school's chief instructor.The following students earned belts:-- Ewan Nungent and Sadie Gunter received their yellow belts. Gunter also received two stripes on her belt.-- Carrigan Foster and Adrian Potts both received their orange belts.-- Jayden Cowan-Moore, Kahlie Owens, Silas Worthington and Liam Foster received their blue belts.-- Carmen Greene received her red belt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. Find UH in Ashland Trending Two people killed in head-on motorcycle crash Fatal crash in Richland County impacts I-71 traffic on Friday STATE T&F: Highland's Juliette Laracuente-Huebner wins 4 state titles, nearly captures team title by herself Michael Lee Perry Intel updates progress on facility construction in Johnstown 3 men and a woman among Fugitives of the Week list ODOT: New impacts on the U.S. Route 30 rehabilitation project Hundreds of people attend Sluss Realty’s first Ontario Kids Festival Keith S. Owens 2 people killed, including a Knox Ccounty woman, in Saturday morning ATV crash The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene. Loading…