Karate student of the month

Nola Mawhorr, the YMCA of North Central Ohio Karate School student of the month, stands with Reneta Music, the school's chief instructor. (YMCA photo)

SHELBY -- Nola Mawhorr was chose the YMCA of North Central Ohio Karate School student of the month when monthly testing was done June 3 at the Shelby branch.

"Nola has always given 110 percent when doing her katas. It's clear that even when practicing, she is always trying to do her absolute best," class instructors said.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.