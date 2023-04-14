The Mansfield and Shelby YMCA branches are gearing up for Healthy Kids Day, a sanctioned event celebrated by many Y’s across the country.
“Healthy Kids Day is a free community event aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond,” Development and Marketing Director, Sara Baker said.
The event is typically celebrated for one day, but this year the YMCA of North Central Ohio is expanding the fun by hosting events on multiple days and creating a passport for children to complete with their families on their own time.
The passport, which can be viewed and printed below or picked up from the Mansfield or Shelby YMCA branches or Nationwide Children’s Hospital, consists of 16 doddles to choose from. Some of the activities include ‘take a bike ride’, ‘have a family game night’ and ‘check out a book from the library’. At least seven tasks must be completed when turning in the passport. The first 250 children will receive a prize bag with a t-shirt, water bottle, coloring book and more.
“We know everyone is busy with daily life and kid’s extracurriculars. This passport to fun is a way to get out and get active with your family on your own schedule,” Baker said.
Activities such as arts and crafts and yoga classes will be held at the Mansfield and Shelby branch during the week. The sponsor of the week-long event, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, will be hosting a few physical activity classes at the Y’s as well.
As a part of Earth Day festivities, Metal Conversions will be donating the dollar amount from aluminum donations on April 21 and 22 to the Open Door Scholarship program at the YMCA, a financial assistance program so no family is ever turned away from the Y because they can not afford it. Families are encouraged to come out and recycle their aluminum while enjoying some snacks provided by Metal Conversions.
“By introducing kids to healthy special interests and potential hobbies, we provide them with more tools to become well-balanced adults and live fuller lives. Healthy Kids Day is a great way to get youth more active and knowledgeable about our community and all it has to offer,” YMCA of North Central Ohio CEO Cristen Gilbert said.
Between all of the onsite classes, activities and the take home passport, families are going to have a week filled with fun and getting outdoors.
“I think the families will enjoy the passport more than just one day of activities. I have a four year old and sometimes on a Saturday, we are searching for something to do locally. This is the perfect toolkit to guide us for weekend fun on our own time,” Baker said.
For more information about this year's Healthy Kids Day celebration, click here. You can also follow the Facebook Event to stay in the loop.