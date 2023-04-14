kids playing

The Mansfield and Shelby YMCA branches are gearing up for Healthy Kids Day, a sanctioned event celebrated by many Y’s across the country.

Download PDF Healthy Kids Passport

GALLERY: The YMCA's Healthy Kids Day 2022

+56 
+56 
IMG_1850.JPG
+56 
+56 
IMG_1852.JPG
+56 
+56 
IMG_1855.JPG
+56 
+56 
IMG_1857.JPG
+56 
+56 
IMG_1860.JPG

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.