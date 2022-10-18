Wrong Window!

Mary Kettering and Amy Parker sneak through the set of Wrong Window!, a comedic murder mystery production at the Mansfield Playhouse.

MANSFIELD — Amy Parker doesn’t like scary movies, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving headfirst into the Mansfield Playhouse’s latest murder mystery production.

Parker plays Marnie Elbies in Wrong Window! an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedic murder mystery.

