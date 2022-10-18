MANSFIELD — Amy Parker doesn’t like scary movies, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving headfirst into the Mansfield Playhouse’s latest murder mystery production.
Parker plays Marnie Elbies in Wrong Window! an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedic murder mystery.
Wrong Window! tells the story of Marnie and Jeff Elbies, who live in a New York apartment complex with thin walls and noisy neighbors. Their tenuous relationship becomes even more complicated after they witness a heated argument between Thor and Lila Larswald, who live on the opposite side of the courtyard. When Lila goes missing a few days later, Marnie immediately suspects foul play.
“She is a gothic murder mystery writer, so when she sees information, then she draws conclusions based on what she knows from her career,” said Parker, who plays Marnie.
Parker, who most recently appeared on the Playhouse stage in Always a Bridesmaid, said she enjoyed exploring the different dimensions of the character.
“The best part of playing Marnie is trying to figure out her different personalities. Sometimes she is a little bit clueless and other times she thinks she has it right on the money.
Marnie quickly takes on the role of would-be detective, pulling her reluctant husband and their best friends Midge and Robbie into the investigation. Through a series of door slammings, body snatchings and frantic flashlight chase scene, two questions remain: Who killed Lila Larswald? Or if she’s not dead, then who is?
“There's parts of scenes that there's no lines at all. There's a lot of sneaking around,” Parker said.
“It was a challenge as an actor to be able to engage the audience without words.”
Graham Leonard returns to the Playhouse stage for the first time since 2019 as Jeff Elbies, Marnie’s more grounded, but slightly agoraphobic husband.
“Wrong Window! is a hysterical example of what you get when you force a group of goofy, slightly raunchy people into a very serious situation and they just make a whole mess of it,” Leonard said. “It’s very much fun to watch."
Greg Ashbrook II portrays Robbie, Jeff’s outgoing and unfiltered best friend.
“He is all over the place with his sarcasm, his playful bantering, and his great friendship with Jeff,” said Ashbrook, whose last Playhouse credit was guest directing a 2020 production of Savannah Sipping Society.
Mary Kettering makes her stage debut as Robbie’s wife Midge.
“Midge is sometimes a bit ditzy and clueless,” Kettering said. “She's also a little catty and a little more observant than people realize.”
Kettering decided to give acting a try after years of driving her now 12-year-old daughter to rehearsals at the Playhouse.
“I really wasn't expecting to get cast,” she admitted. “I was looking at it as an experience.”
Kettering and Parker met during the Playhouse’s recent production of Willy Wonka Jr., when both had children in the cast.
“We met as moms and became friends through Midge and Marnie,” Parker said.
Carl Hunnell plays Thor Larswald, whom Marnie believes killed his wife in a fit of rage.
Hunnell joked that he’s been typecast.
“Playing grumpy old men has kind of become my shtick, I think,” said Hunnell, who most recently appeared as an obstinate father figure in Effie James’ The Family Matters.
“He's perceived to be worse than he is,” Hunnell said of his character.
The play’s quick, witty dialogue contains more than 30 references to Alfred Hitchcock films, but director Doug Wertz says you don’t have to be a fan of the famed director to enjoy the show.
“It's just a very fun situation comedy, murder mystery, whodunit,” he said. “The cast, we all just seem to have a lot of energy and a lot of fun. We've been laughing at each other through the entire rehearsal process."
The full cast also includes Kirstin Meherg as Lila Larswald, Doug Wertz as Loomis and Sam Hergatt as Det. Doyle Thomas.
Performances of Wrong Window! will be Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available on MansfieldPlayhouse.com, by calling 419-522-2883 or at the box office. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to all performances.
This play is not recommended for children under 13 due to some innuendos and language.