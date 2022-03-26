MANSFIELD -- It's a message Al Linder has been planning to deliver in Richland County for three years.
The 78-year-old sportsman and fishing industry innovator is the scheduled guest speaker at the 32nd Greater Mansfield Area Resurrection Breakfast on Saturday, April 16, one day before Easter.
Linder, whose "Lindy Rig" has helped millions of outdoorsmen land walleye since 1968, was scheduled to speak at the same event in 2019, but fell ill before leaving his home in Minnesota.
The non-denominational event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, according to long-time local attorney John Allen, one of the organizers.
"This year, Al is coming," said Allen, a former Richland County prosecutor and a member of the National Professional Anglers Association.
The event, including music from the Colonial City Quartet, will be at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St. Admission is $15.
Linder, who developed the famous rig with his late brother, Ron, sold millions of lures through their Lindy Tackle Co. They also founded the In-Fisherman Media Network, authoring books and articles, producing radio shows and hosting a nationally syndicated TV show.
The drive for fishing and commercial success for the Lindner brothers, both of whom are members of the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, took a backseat to their religious faith in the early 1980s.
In an article published in ReligionNews.com after Ron Linder's death in 2020, Al Linder said he and his brother were delighted to discover the first disciples had also been fishermen and Jesus himself “was evidently well-acquainted with life in the boat."
The two were soon sharing their new faith with others through fishing analogies — including in a number of inspirational messages online and in the closing of the show “Lindner’s Angling Edge.”
“When Ron speaks to other fishermen about how Jesus Christ saved him from a life of alcoholism, he sometimes mentions being ‘scooped up in the gentle net of God’s grace.’ He might also say, ‘God does not practice catch and release. Instead, He puts us in His live well of eternal life — forever!’” Al Linder wrote.
Linder, who estimated he had spent 250 days a year on the water, retired from the professional fishing circuit in 1982, choosing to instead use his talents to spread the word of God.
The National Professional Anglers Association is donating 15 fishing rods that Lindner will give away to children 15 or younger chosen by luck of the draw.
For reservations to the breakfast, call 419-589-5646 or 419-524-7788.