Women's Fund of the Shelby Foundation logo

SHELBY -- The Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31, 2023, from local nonprofit organizations who provide care, promote projects, and offer programs to women and children in the Shelby community.

In 2018, the Women’s Fund launched the “100 Women for Shelby” initiative. The goal was to bring 100 caring, giving women together who share a mutual goal of enriching our community.

Tags