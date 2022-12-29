Winter reading program returns to the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Special to Richland Source Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library has invited the community to participate in the annual Winter Reading Program.The 2023 program theme is “Curl Up with a Good Book,” and patrons can participate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 28.The Winter Reading Program is available for all ages and encourages reading by offering fun prizes for children, teens, and adults.Read a book, complete a ticket, and submit the ticket to be entered into one of many prize drawings.Tickets are available at all nine MRCPL library locations, and at any Bookmobile stop, in addition to an online submission option through the library’s website.Follow MRCPL on Facebook during the program for additional chances to win.This winter, MRCPL continues to offer Curbside Service, an option for picking up library materials that have been put on hold without leaving the warmth or your vehicle.For 24/7 digital resources, library hours, and information regarding the Winter Reading Program, go to www.mrcpl.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reading Program Winter Libraries Transports Option Ticket Richland County Public Library Theme Prize Trending Pre-Christmas homicide in Shiloh under investigation Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update Mansfield had its own Miracle on 4th Street in 1995 Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday Open Source: What’s happening to Clip Joint Barber Shop? Metro housing director: Dysfunctional board hindering the agency Holiday memories: Enjoy your white Christmas. But pray history doesn't repeat 2004-05 Hey Mansfield, diversity takes place on purpose Chuck Ridenour, long-time Shelby Globe sports editor, dies at 61 The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.