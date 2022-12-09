Walking dogs in the snow

While it's important to continue exercising in the winter, like while walking dogs in the snow, it's also crucial to listen to your body during the holiday season.

The joy of the winter holiday season is often marred for many as research shows that more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health for all, says being aware of this annual phenomenon and taking a few important, heart-healthy steps may save lives.

Heart Attack Warning signs

